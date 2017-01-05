Fowler finishes 7th in Liverpool

Hannah Fowler participated in two phases at the Liverpool International Horse Show. In her first round, Fowler started off by placed 24th but in the second round Fowler upped her performance with a 7th place finish, placing her in the top ten with a 9th overall finish for her class. The event, which is a three-day equestrian extravaganza, ran from Saturday the 31st to Monday the 2nd, showcasing world-class riders and jumpers.

