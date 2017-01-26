C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Fresh paint and signage for new lanes to come

January 25, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

The National Roads Authority (N.R.A) said a fresh coat of paint near Butterfield roundabout is all in preparation for the new lanes to come.
N.R.A transportation planner Marion Pandohie said the new road-paintings are part of a pilot project. She said the authority took down cameras providing feedback on how drivers responded to new signs and road markings.

“In regards to the lines they say it does help them in manoeuvering through the roundabout. This project has actually been on the books for a while, we actually wanted to do it since 2010 it just never came to fruition until now,” Mrs. Pandohie said.

N.R.A’s Head of Signs Dellroy Myles added the markings are accompanied by signs which urge drivers 300 yards from the roundabout to get in lane well ahead of the actual roundabout so motorists know where to go well before they arrive.

Mrs. Pandohie said with the Butterfield roundabout being the busiest one throughout the days, results from this pilot project may be applied to other roundabouts.

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: