Fresh paint and signage for new lanes to come

The National Roads Authority (N.R.A) said a fresh coat of paint near Butterfield roundabout is all in preparation for the new lanes to come.

N.R.A transportation planner Marion Pandohie said the new road-paintings are part of a pilot project. She said the authority took down cameras providing feedback on how drivers responded to new signs and road markings.

“In regards to the lines they say it does help them in manoeuvering through the roundabout. This project has actually been on the books for a while, we actually wanted to do it since 2010 it just never came to fruition until now,” Mrs. Pandohie said.

N.R.A’s Head of Signs Dellroy Myles added the markings are accompanied by signs which urge drivers 300 yards from the roundabout to get in lane well ahead of the actual roundabout so motorists know where to go well before they arrive.

Mrs. Pandohie said with the Butterfield roundabout being the busiest one throughout the days, results from this pilot project may be applied to other roundabouts.

