Friends, family pay tribute to New Year’s day boat accident victim

January 3, 2017
Joseph Avary
2 Min Read

A West Bay man lost his life in a New Year’s Day boating accident.

Police told Cayman 27 49-year old Dale Gerald Ebanks was testing a vessel Sunday evening (1 Jan) on the North Sound with another man when a steering failure occurred. Mr. Ebanks was thrown overboard and was struck by the boat, suffering serious injuries. Another vessel and its crew assisted, bringing both men to shore. Mr. Ebanks was then transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital.

He died early Tuesday morning.

Mr. Ebanks had been an employee at the Public Works Department. His friends and family on social media are remembering him as an honest, hardworking family man.

“He was a gem in the family and to many more. We all loved him so much,” said the victim’s sister, Melita Eanks via text.

Bodden Town East political hopeful Robert Bodden took to social media to pay tribute to his friend.

“Dale was an original man, hardworking, honest, god fearing and loved his family. A true example of a man that took his responsibilities serious[ly],” said Mr. Bodden.  “I will miss Dale but he left a great example to follow.”

The Joint Marine Unit is investigating the incident.

