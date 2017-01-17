From trash to trainers: ocean friendly footwear

Sportswear company Adidas is combating ocean pollution by making a new line of running shoes from recycled ocean waste.

The new shoes are 95% recycled ocean plastic taken from waters around the Maldives. Each pair is said to include 11 plastic bottles.

The company plans to manufacture a million pairs in 2017, and it’s even making football uniforms for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid out of ocean plastic.

According to the world economic forum, eight tonnes of plastic waste end up in the ocean every year, the equivalent of one garbage truck full every minute.

