Fugitive shot dead in police operation

An armed 34-year old Jamaican man was killed after several shots were fired in the Windsor Park area of George Town.

Around 5:30 Friday morning, Police say a pre-planned firearms operation took place at a residence just off of Theresa Drive in Windsor Park.

Police were looking for firearms and to detain a 34-year-old Jamaican man.

“During the course of that search operation, the suspect was engaged who was carrying a hand gun, a number of shots were discharged by RCIPS firearm tactical officers and the suspect was injured on scene,” said Police Commissioner Derek Byrne.

During the operation, the suspect exited the premises with a firearm and several shots were fired. He was treated by tactical medical officers until the ambulance arrived

“And the suspect was removed from scene by ambulance to george town hospital, pronounced dead a short time later which was shortly after 6am this morning,” said Mr. Byrne.

“We have engaged with the Commissioner of Police in the Bermuda police service to have independent investigators to take over the investigation to provide a level of independence and transparenc.”

A handgun with live ammunition was recovered on the scene, police say post incident procedures have been carried out for the officers involved with the shooting.

The name of the individual has not been released by police as yet, but Cayman 27 understands it was Norval Maconia Barrett, he was a Jamaican convicted in 2012 for robbing a local gas station.

Police had been hunting him in Cayman for the past two weeks, after they believed he arrived illegally.

As for the two officers who were directly involved in the shooting, the Commissioner confirmed full support and counseling services are being provided.

