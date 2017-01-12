C3 Pure Fibre
Getting ready for Youth Parliament

January 11, 2017
Philipp Richter
Youths from across Cayman’s high-schools are getting ready for Youth Parliament,

Over twenty students will be divided into two groups that represent Cayman’s political system,
giving them an in-depth view of what happens in the Legislative Assembly, and the effects it has on the country
Students say this experience gives them more incentive to strengthen their team building and public speaking skills.

“I joined youth parliament because I wanted to gain experience in the political world of Cayman and I wanted to discuss the various issues that they talk about here and how I can put my views and opinions about certain things,” said Grade 12 student, Shakur Ebanks.

“I enjoy debating because it allows you to express your point of view on the argument, whether you are right or wrong, it still puts your idea out there and allows people to know how you think and what your mind-set is,” said Khadejah Watt, a student from John Gray Highschool.

Youth Parliament will begin in March in observance of Commonwealth Day.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

