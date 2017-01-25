C3 Pure Fibre
Governor certifies terror suspect’s extradition request

January 24, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
H.E. the Governor has certified an extradition request for a cruise tourist, arrested last month and wanted in Turkey on a three-decades’ old terrorism charge.

58-year-old Celal Kildag plans to fight the extradition. Local media reports say his attorney claims the information from Turkey falls short of international standards to charge someone with the alleged offences. Mr. Kildag says he’s lived in Germany since the early 80s, when he was granted political asylum and therefore was not in Turkey when the offences happened. Turkey accuses Mr. Kildag of being a Kurdish terror suspect, responsible for murder and arson.

His attorney claims Mr. Kildag will not receive a fair trial in Turkey. A spokesperson for the Governor says it would not be appropriate to comment on a matter before the courts. The Governor’s role at this stage is to confirm a valid extradition request was received.

Mr. Kildag is set to appear in court next on 20 February.

About the author

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

