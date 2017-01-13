Gov’t searching for new fire truck after Brac crash

The Cayman Islands government confirms it will need to replace the fire truck that flipped over last week on the runway of the Charles Kirkconnell airport.

Plans are underway to identify the best options for replacement of the truck, according to a Government Information Services press release. Contact has been made with a number of overseas vendors to determine how quickly a new truck can be procured.

The two firefighters involved in the crash — Jason McCoy and Garfield Ritch — have been released from the hospital.

As Cayman 27 reported Wednesday (11 January), plans are underway to swap fire trucks in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman in order to meet requirements to allow jets to once again land in the Brac. That exchange has not happened as yet.

An investigation into what caused the crash continues.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

