Grand Court Opening Ceremony

January 11, 2017
Mario Grey
Today was the ceremonial opening for Grand Court at Hero’s square, George Town.

Police personnel along with members of the Judiciary and law makers made their way to the heart of George Town for the commencement after which Chief Justice Anthony Smellie spoke about a number of issues facing the legal sector including the large number of cases before the courts.

The need for a Legal practitioners bill was emphasised for practicing Lawyers as well as the need for a Family Court and a Mental health Court. The Chief Justice also touched on the need for more court rooms to effectively and efficiently administer justice with the growing number of cases each year.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

