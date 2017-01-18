C3 Pure Fibre
Grants for the arts deadline extended

January 17, 2017
Joseph Avary
The Cayman National Cultural Foundation has extended its deadline for grants for the arts applications to 30 January.

The grants committee is encouraging creative artists of all disciplines, craftspeople, arts educators, cultural workers, and even arts groups are also encouraged to apply.

The grants are awarded for a range of arts activities, with a special emphasis on research and development projects.

“The grants were designed to encourage our residents to participate more fully in our heritage and cultural activities,” said CNCF Education Officer Virginia Foster.

Residents who have been on-island for the preceding 12 months and arts groups operating in Cayman are eligible to apply.

Interested individuals and groups can apply online at www.artscayman.org. Alternately, application forms and guidelines can be obtained at the CNCF offices behind the Harquail Theatre.

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

