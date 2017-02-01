Health spending defended

Health Councillor Roy McTaggart defends criticism from the Auditor General saying Government is doing it’s best given financial and legal restrictions. The latest report from the Auditor General’s office found that Government does not have the resources nor the information to effectively manage the local health care system. But Mr McTaggart says the ministry is doing what it can under the circumstances.

“There has been a tight control on the spending and yes health we have to do more with less or the same amount of money. So we have had to work within the constraints, the financial constraints that we’ve had,” Mr McTaggart said.

Mr McTaggart says the ministry is reviewing recommendations in the report and a review of the 2012 health plan is currently underway. Tomorrow the Public Accounts Committee will meet to review the report. Mr McTaggart says he’s recusing himself from the sitting to remove any conflict of interest.

