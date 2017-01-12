High number of court cases shows police workload

More than 10,000 cases were heard by the courts last year a number Deputy commissioner Anthony Ennis said reflects the heavy work load carried out by police.

Mr. Ennis was at today’s (Jan 11) opening of the grand court and highlighted the fact that police need the courts to function effectively so justice can be served.

“Enormous work that the police is doing and enormous case load and if there’s any doubt then people should just look at the chief justice’s remarks in particular on the statistics when he talks about over 10,000 cases being submitted for one particular instance, that’s an enormous amount of work,” Mr. Ennis said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has this report

