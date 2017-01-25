C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Hit-and-run leaves tourist in hospital

January 24, 2017
Add Comment
Tammi Sulliman
1 Min Read

Police today are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend that left an American tourist with serious injuries.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, a light-coloured Honda pilot SUV hit the 69-year-old woman as she walked on the sea-side of West Bay Road near the junction with Lime Tree Bay Avenue.  The car did not stop and continued in the direction of West Bay Public Beach.

The woman received serious injuries and was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital before being flown off island for treatment.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: