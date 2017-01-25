Hit-and-run leaves tourist in hospital

Police today are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend that left an American tourist with serious injuries.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, a light-coloured Honda pilot SUV hit the 69-year-old woman as she walked on the sea-side of West Bay Road near the junction with Lime Tree Bay Avenue. The car did not stop and continued in the direction of West Bay Public Beach.

The woman received serious injuries and was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital before being flown off island for treatment.

