Hot load causes fire

January 24, 2017
Philipp Richter
A fire broke out in a garbage truck Tuesday (24 January) morning.

According to government, the truck’s operators inadvertently picked up garbage that included hot materials from a commercial bin in George Town. The load began smouldering and was dumped on the road before it ignited.

Firefighters and Department of Environmental Health crews made it to the scene shortly after to put out the fire. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The Department of Environmental Health is requesting the public properly ensure that hot materials are extinguished before disposal.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

