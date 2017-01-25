Hot load causes fire

A fire broke out in a garbage truck Tuesday (24 January) morning.

According to government, the truck’s operators inadvertently picked up garbage that included hot materials from a commercial bin in George Town. The load began smouldering and was dumped on the road before it ignited.

Firefighters and Department of Environmental Health crews made it to the scene shortly after to put out the fire. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The Department of Environmental Health is requesting the public properly ensure that hot materials are extinguished before disposal.

