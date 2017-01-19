C3 Pure Fibre
HSA boss defends fund raising efforts

January 18, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood says there’s nothing new or unusual about fund raising efforts to upgrade the 11-year-old mammogram machine at the Cayman Islands hospital.
She says it’s part of an existing partnership with Cancer Society. The current machine, she said, was purchased through that partnership.

Fundraising efforts were scrutinised by independent MLA Ezzard Miller last week who blasted Government for not purchasing the half a million dollar machine.

However, Ms. Yearwood says the fund raising efforts are part of an ongoing programme and funds from HSA’s cancer care fund will also be used for the purchase.
“There is a number of ongoing initiatives in order to improve cancer care here in the Cayman Islands this is just one of them. And this is a fund that is used to upgrade the current mammogram machine and we are in the process of doing that,” Ms Yearwood says.

She says a percentage of cost of each mammogram at the hospital is deposited into the fund to help purchase the new machine. There’s no timeline for the purchase.

Tags

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

