Illegal gun crackdown needed

Super C’s Restaurant manager Steven Stoy Stewart is calling for a crack down on illegal guns.

He says too many guns are in Cayman and those using them do not give a second thought to the aftermath of their actions.

It’s a view shared by Opposition Leader Hon. McKeeva Bush who says authorities need to stem the tide of illegal guns coming into Cayman.

For years running Super C’s Restaurant has been a labor of love for Mr Stewart’s family. But gun crime may soon end that.

“They could take the license, they could shut the business down it is left for me to suffer, I cannot feed my children,” Mr Stewart sobbed.

Several gun related incidents have happened in and near his West Bay restaurant the latest being Saturday’s murder of Mark Travis Seymour.

“It never used to be like this,” he lamented.

But now he says illegal guns seems to be readily available in Cayman and people are using them without fear of consequence.

“There has to be something more severe as a penalty for gun crimes in Cayman ’cause we are going right down to nothing, you understand,” Mr Stewart said.

Opposition Leader and West Bay MLA McKeeva Bush agrees saying the increase in gun related incidents shows illegal guns are making their way into Cayman.

“Is the national security of the country and how easy it is for guns to be imported into this country. We have to stem the tide, we have to stop it,” Mr Bush said.

Last year between January to June there were 27 firearm offences, sixteen were for unlicensed firearms. And that was a 170 per cent increase over the same period in 2015 which recorded 17 firearm related offences.

The RCIPS is expected to release the 2016 overall crime statistics soon.

