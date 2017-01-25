Independents form new alliance for 2017

A new alliance of independents has been formed.

Former cabinet minister Gilbert McLean and Bodden Town MLA Alva Suckoo announced they will be working together to seek election in 2017.

There’s a new team in town, but don’t call it a party just yet.

Mr. McLean and Mr. Suckoo, both independents, announced their alliance Tuesday 24 January.

“This is where we need to start. We need to be unified and we must live and preach the mantra that if we work together, the majority of our problems can be resolved, most of our concerns can be addresses, and we can secure a bright future for generations to come,” said Mr. Suckoo.

Mr. McLean said frustration with the trappings of the party system is one catalyst for their partnership.

“If I am in the red team, I mustn’t talk to anybody who is on the blue or the green team. I mustn’t talk to this one, I mustn’t talk to that one. We are all citizens of this country, we need to live together, we need to have enough civility to respect one another’s opinion,” said Mr. McLean.

Mr. Suckoo told Cayman 27 he has chosen to seek election in the Newlands electoral district. Mr. McLean said he will be standing as a candidate in Bodden Town West constituency.

Both men enjoy the support of long-time representative Anthony Eden, who indicated last year he is not planning to seek a seventh term.

“Without God’s blessing, we are in big trouble. I want to offer my blessings on these two gentlemen, and pray God’s blessing on all the Cayman Islands,” said Mr. Eden.

Mr. McLean and Mr. Suckoo hinted they will not be alone in their alliance. They said an as-yet unnamed roster of other like-minded candidates are taking shape in the background.

“It’s left to be seen now whether they again are going to step forward which I think they will, I hope they will, and an alliance is there without the party, if it works,” said Mr. McLean.

“For the time being, the story is that, yes, we are discussing with other individuals who are interested,” said Mr. Suckoo. “I’d say, just watch this space for the time being.”

Mr. McLean and Mr. Suckoo said they opted to announce early on which districts they are vying to represent, to give the voters in their areas ample time to get to know them and to help inform the voters what changes they will likely experience under the single member constituency system.

