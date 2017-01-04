Former JTTA president Samuel Lamont says the current regime, ran by president Godfrey Lothian have caused serious problems within the sport. Lamont says major concerns include their refusal to pay out players winnings and not declaring the countries winnings in the sport. Lothian responded by saying players are in fact being paid but are however at fault for these payments to be late from time to time. Lothian is in line to be re-elected as JTTA president for a third consecutive term when elections are held next month.
JTTA under fire
January 3, 2017
About the author
Patrick Kreitlow
Pat Kreitlow joined the Cayman 27 staff in October 2015. For nearly a decade, Pat was a familiar presence in living rooms across western Wisconsin where he was a reporter and nightly news anchor at WEAU-TV. He later served his neighbors as a state senator. When he and his wife Sharry became “empty nesters,” they moved to Grand Cayman in early 2014. They have two daughters and two grandsons.