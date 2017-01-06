K-9 training for dogs at Customs

This week the Customs K-9 unit are training dogs to detect contraband and firearms at the air and sea ports.

The K-9 specialists are receiving some special help from the K-9 Enforcement team in the Brac who are here in Grand Cayman training Labradors and Dutch Shepherds.

Malachi Powery from the Customs K-9 unit said the dogs provide extra detection to machines already in place.

“It’s critical because it gives us a second chance or another opportunity of making a detection, the x-ray, the dog plus the officers’ skill in profiling so those three skills combined and a number of things,” Mr. Powery explained.

The Dogs are part of a risk-management training and will be deployed at port areas on the arrival of vessels traveling from high-profiled smuggling countries.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has this report.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

