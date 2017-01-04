C3 Pure Fibre
Sports

Koroleva joins Cayman Sports

January 3, 2017
Patrick Kreitlow
1 Min Read

Russian born Yana Koroleva who started playing tennis at the age of 5 turned pro at the age of 16 years old and previously played on the Women’s world ATP tour for two years. A graduate of both Clemson University and F.I.U., Koroleva was an All-American athlete and was ranked in the top 10 of female tennis players at the collegiate level. Koroleva who is arguably one of the best tennis players currently on island and credits a coach she had of Caribbean descent as the person who helped her turned the corner in her development.

