Russian born Yana Koroleva who started playing tennis at the age of 5 turned pro at the age of 16 years old and previously played on the Women’s world ATP tour for two years. A graduate of both Clemson University and F.I.U., Koroleva was an All-American athlete and was ranked in the top 10 of female tennis players at the collegiate level. Koroleva who is arguably one of the best tennis players currently on island and credits a coach she had of Caribbean descent as the person who helped her turned the corner in her development.
-
Share This!
Koroleva joins Cayman Sports
January 3, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Island Rumble events
January 3, 2017
Sports
Father & son headed to LAAC
January 3, 2017
Sports
Reynolds steps down
January 3, 2017
About the author
Patrick Kreitlow
Pat Kreitlow joined the Cayman 27 staff in October 2015. For nearly a decade, Pat was a familiar presence in living rooms across western Wisconsin where he was a reporter and nightly news anchor at WEAU-TV. He later served his neighbors as a state senator. When he and his wife Sharry became “empty nesters,” they moved to Grand Cayman in early 2014. They have two daughters and two grandsons.