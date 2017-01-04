Lack of tracking public funds in Cayman sports

The Cayman Islands Sports Ministry over the last fiscal year spent nearly $1 million to help fund 26 sports associations, clubs and events.

They only have financial statements from nine of them.

Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales found out through a Freedom of Information request Government does not have financials for most of the sports organisations that received money from the public purse for the 2015-16 fiscal year.

Several e-mails and calls to Sports Minister Hon. Osbourne Bodden and Chief Officer Joel Francis seeking comment on the matter went unanswered.

According to the budget documents, sporting entities are to submit reports to Government and be given money from the Ministry when an invoice is submitted showing where they’re spending money.

Government only has financial statements from netball, basketball, athletics, squash, sailing, volleyball, Elite Sports Club, the Sister Islands Sports Association and Special Olympics Cayman Islands for the 2015-16 fiscal year.

That leaves 17 other sporting organisations that received public funding that do not have their financials filed with the Ministry.

That includes some of the sports that receive bigger slices of the funding pie. The Boxing Association, for instance, was set to receive the most money during the 2015-16 fiscal year after Government cut funding to the Cayman Islands Football Association. CIBA was slated to receive more than $97,000 but the Ministry has no financial records for that fiscal year.

Of the 10 organisations that received the most money from the Ministry that year, the Sports Ministry has financial statements for only four of them.

The statements also vary in scope and quality, ranging from detailed audited reports with receipts to two-page unaudited statements.

Sports financial statements FOI response part 1

Sports financial statements FOI response part 2

Sports financial statements FOI response part 3

