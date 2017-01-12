C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Logic shifts Cayman 27 on cable lineup

January 11, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Some cable customers in Cayman Brac may find they need to change the channel to find Cayman 27.
Logic Chief Operating Officer Lewie Hydes says a channel change on their cable line up on the sister isle means Cayman 27 can now be viewed on channel 16. He says the change may be due to a technical issue over the holidays.
Mr Hydes says, “Some people may be used to going to channel 1 to watch it and may have not scanned other channels to find it elsewhere.  Due to the urgency to resolve the technical matter we were not able to inform our customers before the fact.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: