Man arrested for church parking lot robbery

A 30-year old Bodden Town man was arrested Saturday (28 January) after police say he was involved in a robbery early that day at the Elmslie Memorial Church parking lot.
Police say two men robbed a pair of women of jewelry and other items. They say one of the men punched one of the women during a struggle.
The man was arrested an hour later on suspicion of robbery and drug-related offences.
He was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday (30 January).
No word on the second man believed to be involved.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.