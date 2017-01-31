C3 Pure Fibre
Man arrested for church parking lot robbery

January 30, 2017
Kevin Morales
A 30-year old Bodden Town man was arrested Saturday (28 January) after police say he was involved in a robbery early that day at the Elmslie Memorial Church parking lot.

Police say two men robbed a pair of women of jewelry and other items. They say one of the men punched one of the women during a struggle.

The man was arrested an hour later on suspicion of robbery and drug-related offences.

He was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday (30 January).

No word on the second man believed to be involved.

 

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

