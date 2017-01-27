C3 Pure Fibre
Man pleads guilty to importing ganja

January 26, 2017
Mario Grey
A 32-year-old man accused of illegally landing in the Cayman Islands to import ganja has pleaded guilty today in Grand Court to one of those charges.

Christopher Green pleaded guilty to his charge of conspiracy to import ganja into the Cayman Islands. Mr. Green is a Jamaican national who police said was illegally residing in the Cayman Islands.

Mr. Green will also have to answer to charges of illegal landing in Summary Court. He is set to return to the Grand Court matter in early February.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

