Man pleads guilty to importing ganja

A 32-year-old man accused of illegally landing in the Cayman Islands to import ganja has pleaded guilty today in Grand Court to one of those charges.

Christopher Green pleaded guilty to his charge of conspiracy to import ganja into the Cayman Islands. Mr. Green is a Jamaican national who police said was illegally residing in the Cayman Islands.

Mr. Green will also have to answer to charges of illegal landing in Summary Court. He is set to return to the Grand Court matter in early February.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

