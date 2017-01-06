C3 Pure Fibre
McCall heads to Jamaica

January 5, 2017
Patrick Kreitlow
I-Fight promotions will be bringing 51-year old former WBC Heavyweight Champion Oliver McCall to Jamaica as a mentor in order to help grow the sport.

Patrick Kreitlow

Patrick Kreitlow

Pat Kreitlow joined the Cayman 27 staff in October 2015. For nearly a decade, Pat was a familiar presence in living rooms across western Wisconsin where he was a reporter and nightly news anchor at WEAU-TV. He later served his neighbors as a state senator. When he and his wife Sharry became “empty nesters,” they moved to Grand Cayman in early 2014. They have two daughters and two grandsons.

