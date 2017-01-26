The Unsung Heroes Gala saw 12 serving volunteer receive awards for their contributions as well as 15 special awards. The Special Olympics North American Coach of the Year award was given to Special Olympic swim coach Penny McDowell for her long serving contributions to the program and its athletes. This was the first time a coach from the Caribbean has won the award, afterwards McDowell credited the entire program for its collective effort.
McDowall honored at SOCI Gala
January 25, 2017
