McTaggart not worried about fall-out for switching sides

George Town MLA Roy McTaggart says he won’t run as an Independent this time around as he seeks re-election in May and he doesn’t think that move will sway voters.

In 2015, Mr McTaggart left Coalition for Cayman (C4C) – a group of independents that ran on a platform – and joined the Progressives throwing his support behind Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin. He’s planning seek re-election on a PPM ticket. He does not believe this will have an adverse effect on his campaign having won his district as an independent.

“I certainly have not received any substantial feedback that people supported me only because I was an Independent. People supported me because of who I am and where I have come from, what’s my experience and the strengths and what I brought to the table so I don’t see it as being a significant issue,” Mr McTaggart said.

The elections are slated for May 24th.

