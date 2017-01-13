Meals on Wheels going into West Bay

Meals on Wheels has locations in four out of five districts in Grand Cayman.

But that is going to change as a new kitchen for West Bay is in the works, helping to serve up hot meals for those in need.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has this report.

“The first issue that we need to make sure is that no senior goes hungry,” said Director of Meals on Wheels, Mrs. Beulah McField.

Currently, Meals on Wheels cooks up 16 meals a day for seniors in West Bay, delivering food from their George Town kitchen.

“Homelessness to seniors is quite a large problem right now in the Cayman Islands as well and if we had a kitchen in West Bay, we would have a place where, when they are between homes, they’d be able to come and get their meals,” Mrs. McField said.

Mrs. McField says that getting a kitchen in West Bay would allow more West Bay seniors, roughly 130, to have a hot meal.

“Feeding West Bay out of the George Town kitchen, they just can’t make it to that kitchen to get their meals and we just don’t know where they are when they’ve moved around a bit,” said Mrs. McField.

The location is not confirmed, but Mrs. Mcfield says it will be accessible for everyone in West Bay.

“And it’s perfect as it is central to the West Bay area, meaning all areas lead to the building, so that makes it an asset to meals on wheels.” While the food is being prepared, the new kitchen has space for residents to mingle. She continued, “but those that want to and can come out, can come into the centre and have their meal there where they can have social interactions with others.”

All in an effort to keep people happy, and those bellies full.

Meals on wheels delivered over 40,000 meals across Grand Cayman in 2016.

