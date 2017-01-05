C3 Pure Fibre
Media impacts on society

January 4, 2017
Philipp Richter
2 Min Read

 

Police in November said they’re concerned about an increase in gang-related crime.
Some blame the media, and in particular, music that promotes illicit behaviour.
Others say artistic expression is not to blame.
Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

As Cayman’s music scene is starting to take shape, sociologist Dr. Frank McField says he’s concerned about some of the messages that are being sent.

“Our young people have been influenced by this and that has taken over their identity, so they are emulating in terms of the way they walk, the way they talk and the music they relate to and the music they try to create, they are trying to relate to that American culture,” said Dr. Frank McField.

He says as a lot of mainstream music pushes messages of materialism, violence and hedonism.  Dr. Frank McField says that it is de-sensitizing people to this way of life, making it normal.

“So that is very strong, just like how people who are christian go to church and how it is reinforced on Sundays, we have people reinforcing that on saturday nights or friday nights in the disco,” said Dr.McField.

Local artist Bruce Gordon says he’s seen this before, he is the creator of this video and says many times lyrics don’t reflect reality.

“I’d say that’s purely marketing,” said Bruce Gordon.

He says artists often ride the trends.

“My perspective is, if you weren’t saying these things or cursing a certain way, oh people don’t take you really seriously your still a kid,” said Mr. Gordon.

But he admits that doesn’t have to be the case.

“At the end of the day all that stuff’s going to catch up to you, you can’t pretend your entire life you’re going to come to a realization that that’s not me,” said Mr. Gordon.

Dr. McField hopes artists begin pushing more positive messages while artists hope that they are not blamed for society’s ills.

In John Gray Highschool, there is a programme called boys to men that helps steer students on the right path, the media’s influence on the youth is a topic that is discussed.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

