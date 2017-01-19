MLA aims to eradicate child sexual abuse in Cayman

Bodden Town MLA Alva Suckoo told Cayman 27 he’s working with child abuse advocates to address areas of concern.

He said it’s time child abuse, and child sexual abuse in particular, are eradicated from our society. He’s in the early stages of collaborating with advocate Sandra Hill. He told Cayman 27 one idea might be a sex offender registry, though he said concerns exist that may lead to identifying victims.

“There needs to be some serious punishment and I think that’s where we are falling short as well, because those incidents that get reported, and then end up in court,” said Mr. Suckoo. “I’m looking at some of the penalties and I’m really getting concerned that people seem to be getting off with a slap on the wrist in some cases.”

Mr. Suckoo said a re-examination of sentencing guidelines needs to take place, along with a pro-active approach to prevention.

