More arrests in corruption investigation

More arrests in the corruption and bribery investigation that involves at least three people in the Immigration Department. Two more people were arrested this week bringing the total number of those arrested in connection with the investigation to seven.

On January 19th five people were arrested concerning an alleged racket involving immigration officials.

A 32-year-old George Town woman and a 44-year-old Spotts man have been taken into custody. According an Anti-Corruption Commission statement neither of them are public officials. They are facing allegations of bribery, fraud on the Government and breach of trust. The other five people are facing the same allegations.

All seven are being detained for questioning at the Prisoner Detention Centre in Fairbanks. The public officials are on required leave with full pay.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

