Ms. Cayman heads to Myanmar

Cayman’s Monyque Brooks jets off for Myanmar Monday for the Miss Universe pageant, her second stint on the international catwalk.

We caught up with her today as she makes her final preparations before the pageant.

And unlike the first time round she says she’s more assured and frankly quite confident of her chances.

Ms Brooks made her international debut at the Miss World pageant in December in the US. While she did not place in the competition. Ms Brooks says her participation there gives her edge over her competitors.

“You do have girls that have entered pageants for the first time in their lives and they have never been on an international stage so me going to miss universe and having the opportunity to represent the Cayman Islands internationally already does put me at advantage,” Ms Brooks

And you can tune in to Daybreak tomorrow at 7 am to hear more from our reigning Ms Cayman Islands. Miss Universe will be held on January 30th.

