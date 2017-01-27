C3 Pure Fibre
National Gallery teaches maritime importance

January 26, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

The National Gallery’s “Salt water in their veins” exhibition will allow students from every school to learn about Cayman’s boating history by engaging with story-tellers and by paintings.

National Gallery Director Natalie Urquhart says opening the gallery to everyone helps to keep the conversation about the importance of the maritime industry to Cayman alive.

“We being beholden to the sea for hundreds of years with that dialogue and that relationship really hasn’t finished, is it?  We’ve often looked at it from a historical standpoint but actually we’re just as reliant on the ocean as we were 200 years ago,” Mrs. Urquhart said.

Mrs. Urquhart said for the next three months the National Gallery will work with the Seafarers Association and the Cayman Catboat Club to organise school tours and panel discussions.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

