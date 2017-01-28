C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

New fire truck secured

January 27, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Government has agreed in principle to buy a new fire truck for the Charles Kirkconnell Airport and it’s coming with a nearly three-quarters of a million dollar price tag.
US firm Rosenbauer has been selected to supply the new engine which is expected on island in a month’s time.
Negotiations on the purchase price was completed this afternoon (Friday) and Government has agreed in principle to a price of $715, 616.
The new fire truck is a Rosenbauer Panther 6×6. Our new fire truck will be modified to meet the aerodrome specifics for fire trucks.
Inking of the purchase is expected in the coming days. The new truck will replace the 10-year-old Osh Kosh fire truck that was wrecked this month. That truck overturned on the airport runway during a speed test.
Two fire officers are on injury leave following the crash. Investigations are ongoing into how the crash happened.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: