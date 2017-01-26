C3 Pure Fibre
Ogier expands real estate footprint with new website

January 25, 2017
Joseph Avary
One local firm says its confidence in the Cayman real-estate market prompted it to launch a new resource for today’s property buyer.

Ogier told Cayman 27 it hopes its new website, www.ogierproperty.ky, will become a “one stop shop” for potential buyers. It features calculators for stamp duty and mortgage payments, along with guides and advice for those looking to get into today’s strong market.

“It’s an opportunity to bring as I said, that wealth of experience to the market. With a strong market, there are more and more people dipping their toe into it, or looking to make their first purchase, as well as perhaps getting a portfolio of properties,” said Ogier Associate Oliver Goodwin.

Ogier is perhaps best known on-island for its legal services, but said it’s also been involved in real estate for quite some time.

