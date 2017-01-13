Outrage after woman choked by knife-wielding attacker in West Bay

Residents in one West Bay neighborhood are outraged after a knife-wielding attacker choked a woman at her apartment complex.

Police confirmed Thursday they’re investigating the incident as a possible sex attack.

They say around 9:30 Tuesday morning, a woman was outside her residence in the Shores area when a person with a knife approached from behind and began to choke her, eventually pushing her to the ground. The woman fought with her attacker, who ran off. The victim was uninjured.

One resident told Cayman 27 as disturbing as the incident is, she’s equally upset that police did not notify nearby residents until two days after the attack.

“That’s really disturbing, I mean, we need to know these things right away,” said Michelle Boyle, who lives nearby. “I’ve been walking my dog at 6 in the morning, and it’s dark, it’s dark, and we have no defense. We are not allowed to have pepper spray or anything like that, so what is our defense? What is our defense?

“We take notifying the community about potential threats to public safety seriously and do so, as quickly as several factors allow,” read a statement from the RCIPS late Thursday afternoon.

The suspect is described as wearing dark clothing with a white cloth covering their face. Police told Cayman 27 they’ve increased their presence in the area and are asking anyone with information to call 949-3999 or 949-4222.

