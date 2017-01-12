PAC set to meet January 25

No date has been set for the, LA but Public Accounts Committee will be forging ahead with its review of public spending.

PAC chairman North Side MLA Ezzard Miller says he’s aiming for a January 25th meeting.

The PAC reviews all public accounts and audit findings.

Mr Miller says he’s expecting reports from the Auditor General’s office early next week on health care expenditures and he expects to have hearings on February 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

He says he wants to have the PAC reports ready for the next sitting of the LA, which is expected to be the last before Parliament is dissolved for elections.

