Pacquiao says Christian faith critical to his success

Manny Pacquiao left Cayman’s shores yesterday (Jan 08) following this weekend’s Island Rumble festivities but not before the prized fighter made some time for church.

The Filipino boxer and senator said it was just another Sunday for his personal devotion to his christian faith.

“Every Sunday I have to give time to the Lord because what I have done and all I have and the blessings that I have come from God so he’s the one who give it to me so in the strength that I have the Lord give it to me and I believe that we can do our works six days but in the 7th day we are to give time to the Lord to worship,” Mr. Pacquiao said.

Mr. Pacquiao said he is aware of the large Filipino community in the Cayman Islands and said he wants to inspire them with his works and devotion to God.

