Sensory processing disorders are something that not many people understand and for parents it’s something that can be difficult to identify in children, but once you do what then? Dr. Mona Kazemi from Cayman Theraplay joined Daybreak’s Janelle Muttoo to answer some questions.
Parenting plus
January 12, 2017
1 Min Read
