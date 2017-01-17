C3 Pure Fibre
Police assaulted in weekend incidents

January 16, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
One officer suffers a broken finger and others were spat at, bit or slapped in three separate incidents over the weekend.

Police say the first happened Saturday when they responded to a car crash in Northward. When officers informed the driver Hugh Charles Bush that they smelled alcohol on his breath, he bit one officer on the leg and kicked another.

34-year-old Bush appeared in court Monday 16 January to face six charges, including two counts of assaulting police.

On Sunday 15 January, police used pepper spray after they say a man with a warrant spat at officers, and a nearby woman slapped and spat at officers.

A 33-year-old West Bay man was arrested for four offences and a 53-year-old woman on three offences, including assaulting police.  Both were charged Monday 16 January.

In the third incident on the morning of Monday 16 January, while responding to a burglary in progress on Old Crewe Road, police chased a man who eventually broke an officer’s finger while scaling a wall and trying to get out of the officer’s hold.

They say the suspect is of light complexion and medium build, dressed in jeans and gray or light blue t-shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information call them at 949-4222 or the confidential Crime Stoppers Tipline: 800-tips.

