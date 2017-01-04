Police bail for attempted murder suspect

A 23-year-old man arrested for the attempted murder of a teenager outside Fete Nightclub on Boxing Day is now out on the streets.

The man was released on police bail pending further inquiries. Police say he has been charged with possession of ganja. The incident happened in the early morning of December 26 outside Fete Nightclub on West Bay Road.

The 18-year-old victim was shot multiple times. It was the first of two shootings that day.

The second occurred at Super C’s restaurant in West Bay where a 31-year-old was wounded.

No suspects were arrested in that shooting.

Both men are in stable condition at hospital.

