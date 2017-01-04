C3 Pure Fibre
News

Police hunt armed thieves

January 3, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are on the hunt for two armed men who tried over the weekend to rob a money transfer vehicle and failed.
No one was injured during the incident and no shots were fired.
It happened at the main branch of Cayman National Bank on Elgin Avenue, George Town.
Two men, wearing red jackets with their faces covered, approached the money truck during a cash deposit stop with what appeared to be handguns. But they were unsuccessful and ran toward Smith Road.
Police say they searched the area but the suspects remain at large.
The bank has declined to comment on the incident. However CNB executive vice president Brian Esau says the bank has and will continue to work with the police.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the bank around the time of the incident to contact them at 949-4222 / 949-7777 or 800-tips (8477)

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: