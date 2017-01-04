Police hunt armed thieves

Police are on the hunt for two armed men who tried over the weekend to rob a money transfer vehicle and failed.

No one was injured during the incident and no shots were fired.

It happened at the main branch of Cayman National Bank on Elgin Avenue, George Town.

Two men, wearing red jackets with their faces covered, approached the money truck during a cash deposit stop with what appeared to be handguns. But they were unsuccessful and ran toward Smith Road.

Police say they searched the area but the suspects remain at large.

The bank has declined to comment on the incident. However CNB executive vice president Brian Esau says the bank has and will continue to work with the police.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the bank around the time of the incident to contact them at 949-4222 / 949-7777 or 800-tips (8477)

