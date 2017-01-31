Police verify warrants still vetted

Police said those who sign the warrants are briefed on the circumstances before putting pen to paper.

The RCIPS comments came on the heels of a case where an attorney applied to have a warrant denied as it was deemed “defective.” The application to have the warrant thrown out was denied by a judge.

In a written statement, the RCIPS said, “The warrant process requires that officers seeking a warrant provide the judge, magistrate or justice of the peace with the full information required for them to make an informed decision about whether to grant a warrant. All officers are provided with the needed instructions and forms that clearly state these procedures.”

A case was recently heard in court where a police search warrant was termed defective as the document did not include the name of an officer or a date.

