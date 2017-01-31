C3 Pure Fibre
Police verify warrants still vetted

January 30, 2017
Mario Grey
Police said those who sign the warrants are briefed on the circumstances before putting pen to paper.

The RCIPS comments came on the heels of a case where an attorney applied to have a warrant denied as it was deemed “defective.” The application to have the warrant thrown out was denied by a judge.

In a written statement, the RCIPS said, “The warrant process requires that officers seeking a warrant provide the judge, magistrate or justice of the peace with the full information required for them to make an informed decision about whether to grant a warrant. All officers are provided with the needed instructions and forms that clearly state these procedures.”

A case was recently heard in court where a police search warrant was termed defective as the document did not include the name of an officer or a date.

