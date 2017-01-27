Poor response for culture meeting

The Culture Ministry today held a town meeting to allow further discussion on the draft culture policy. The turnout? One person.

As our cameras rolled on the first in a series of district meetings on Cayman’s culture heritage policy, only Kerith McCoy turned out.

“It is somewhat discouraging to the see that as yet no one has shown up to get involved in such an important discussion,” Mr. McCoy said.

The Caymanian retiree says he wishes more of his countrymen had shown up to have their say.

“Just for the benefit, you know, of passing down and retaining that which is Caymanian culture, just for the benefit of that I would encourage anyone to come out and be part of these discussions,” he said.

It’s a view shared by Culture Deputy Chief Officer Nancy Barnard who’s leading the extended campaign for feedback on the policy.

“Its one of those policies where everybody has a right to access culture and be part of the development of our culture in Cayman,” Mrs. Barnard said.

District meetings were set up for this week. The first was at Emily Teacher Redley Powery library, because Culture Councillor Roy McTaggart says there was a demand.

“As they gave feedback they asked for more time and we got that message from literally the first day we went to consultation that the 21 day period was not enough and they asked for the extension to the 31st,” said Mr. McTaggart.

He says 150 of feedback has been received thus far and the ministry is calling for more with new deadline set for January 31.

District meetings are planned for East End and North Side tomorrow.

Schedule : Friday 27th January

Vernon L. Jackson Library and Learning Centre (Bodden Town) 69 Bodden Town Road 10:00am – 1:00pm

North Side Library 891 North Side Road 2:30pm – 5:00pm

