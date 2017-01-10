Premier McLaughlin hospitalised

Cayman Islands Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is currently warded at hospital after undergoing surgery yesterday.

According a Government statement this morning, Mr. McLaughlin is currently resting comfortably after having a kidney stone removed.

The Premier felt unwell earlier in the day Monday (9 January) and was admitted to George Town Hospital with severe stomach pains and the diagnosis was made. Following a routine surgery, the Premier is resting comfortably.

“The doctors kept me in hospital overnight to make sure everything is as it should be,” the Premier is quoted as saying in the statement.

He added, “They have also ordered a couple days of rest following which I hope to be back in office by the end of the week.”

Deputy Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell will act as Premier during the interim period while Mr McLaughlin recovers.

