Premier recovering from surgery

January 10, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is said to be resting comfortably at home tonight after undergoing surgery on Monday.
Mr McLaughlin was released from hospital earlier today (Tuesday January 10) after having a kidney stone surgically removed.
A government statement says Premier McLaughlin felt unwell earlier in the day on Monday and was admitted to George Town hospital with severe stomach pains. He underwent routine surgery.

Premier McLaughin, in the statement, says doctors kept him in hospital overnight to make sure everything is as it should be.
“They have also ordered a couple days of rest following which I hope to be back in office by the end of the week,” Premier McLaughlin said in the statement.
Deputy Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell will act as Premier during the interim period while Mr McLaughlin recovers.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

