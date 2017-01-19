Prison expecting extra vocational shops

Prisons Director Neil Lavis said he has plans to improve Northward prison this year.

Mr. Lavis said he has his sights set on opening vocational workshops and working with private stakeholders to teach inmates skilled trades and it’s all in the name of cutting the recidivism rate.

The Prisons Director also showed a key interest in setting up a drug free facility for inmates to get help with addiction.

“Plans this year really would be to open up the vocational training workshops I am working with private companies that has been slow going and not moving as quickly as possible but that’s the plan for this year and also to open up a drug free facility on one of the wings where prisoners can go when they want to work on being clean,” Mr. Lavis said.

Government budgeted more than $17.1 million for prison services over the current 18-month budget cycle.

