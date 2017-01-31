C3 Pure Fibre
Environment News

Protecting Cayman’s terrestrial areas

January 30, 2017
Add Comment
Joseph Avary
1 Min Read

The National Conservation Council has put forward twelve nominees to potentially become the nation’s first terrestrial protected areas.

Six areas on Grand Cayman made the list: Barker’s, Vidal cay, Western crown mangrove cays, Salt creek mangroves, Crown lands in the central mangrove wetlands, and an area in the Lower Valley forest.

Six areas on Little Cayman are also up for protection: the Preston Bay shrublands and ponds, Booby pond nature reserve, Tarpon lake, North coast wetlands, Crown wetland 82a/17, and the East interior.

National Conservation Council chair Christine Rose-Smyth and council member Fred Burton joined Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman to discuss.

For more information on the proposed protected areas, and to read reports on all 12 areas, click this link.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: