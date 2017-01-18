Registered voters cross 21,000

More than 21,000 have registered to cast their ballot in the upcoming general elections.

If you haven’t registered to vote by now you’re too late.

Nearly 300 potential voters beat the Elections Office Monday deadline.

The last voter signed up just 15 minutes shy of midnight. The final figure of voters is not complete yet as the Elections Office will now examine the final registrants for eligibility before coming out with a revised list next month.

“We encourage persons to go online or go to their post offices to review the list. It will be sorted by electoral district so it should be easier to pick out people who are in a particular district and make those claims and objections in to us so we can finalise the list which will be come official on the first of April of this year. That’s the list we will use for the election,” Mr Howell says.

The Elections Office did extend the voter registration deadline which originally was set for December 31st. Around 450 potential voters registered during the last stretch that extra time.

