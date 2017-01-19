Remembering the A-Frame

More memories are shared as Cayman waves goodbye to the iconic “A” frame waving gallery at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority says the gallery is being closed to comply with international safety standards, but many found it hard to say goodbye during a ceremony at the airport Tuesday 17 January.

“When I was going to school overseas and you came back home, it was always good to see your parents standing there waving or to be able to shout at them from down below and they would shout at us, I think it just keeps that connection with the person who is departing for just a little bit longer,” said Cayman Islands Aviation Authority CEO Albert Anderson.

A VIP lounge and restaurant will take replace the waving gallery.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

